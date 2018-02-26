Dolphins Host PLAY 60 Day at NFL Youth Education Town

– Through a grant provided by the NFL and NFL Foundation, the Miami Dolphins hosted a PLAY 60 day at the NFL YET Lester H. White Boys & Girls Club. Dolphins defensive end, cornerback, cornerback, cornerback, safetyand wide receiverand alumni Troy Drayton and Twan Russell unveiled new sports equipment to elementary and middle school students to promote the importance of a healthy lifestyle and encourage at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day. The children also received a Play 60 t-shirt, Dolphins giveaways and dinner.“It felt amazing seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces and being able to give back to the community,” said Branch. “It’s a pleasure, it’s an honor, for them to have us out here and gift them with the equipment. Seeing the kids play with it was just one big blessing.”“The Play 60 event was a fun filled day for our members and staff. The members were ecstatic about being able to participate in an event with the Miami Dolphins at our facility, but were even more excited when the players and staff announced the donation of equipment,” said NFL YET Lester H. White Boys and Girls Club Program Manager Nicole Melendez. “Our members played for hours with the equipment and players without even skipping a beat and truly enjoyed themselves. They are very excited to put everything to use! The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County are beyond grateful to have been a partner in this event. Thank you to the Miami Dolphins and everyone involved in putting this event together.”