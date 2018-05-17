5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation and Miami Dolphins Host Academic Signing Ceremony

The program’s founder, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson (D-FL 24), shared, “When you look around, you will see that the 5000 Role Models is multicultural, multiethnic and the audience is. So it brings the boys together in their brotherhood. They’re part of the brotherhood. … We’re so proud to be partners with Mr. Ross. He has stepped forward to let us know that he cares about the community, and especially he cares about the children in our community.” The program has awarded millions of dollars in scholarships since its founding in 1993.
The event is one of two cornerstones of a long-term partnership with the Miami Dolphins, centering on social justice, education and police and youth relations. The second signature event is the Miami Dolphins and 5000 Role Models Police and Youth Conference, held this year in February 2018. In addition, the Dolphins will continue preexisting programs with the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project and amplify new events. In all, these social justice community initiatives will impact more than 10,000 Role Models.
“The Miami Dolphins have a strong commitment to education and we’re honored to be part of this event with the 5000 Roles Models of Excellence Project to celebrate and recognize our South Florida youth,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications & Community Affairs Jason Jenkins said. “We have a strong commitment and investment from our organization, led by Stephen Ross, to leveling the playing field in our community and look forward to following these young men’s growth as they take the next step to college.”
The Wilson Scholars wore their custom suits and signature neckties donated by Sean John and during the event, they received new laptops.