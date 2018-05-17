5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation and Miami Dolphins Host Academic Signing Ceremony

Theand Miami Dolphins hosted the Prestigious Annual Academic Signing Ceremony on Friday, May 18, 2018.signed scholarships to the colleges and universities of their choice.

The program’s founder, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson (D-FL 24), shared,The program has awarded millions of dollars in scholarships since its founding in 1993.The event is one of two cornerstones of a long-term partnership with the Miami Dolphins, centering on social justice, education and police and youth relations. The second signature event is the Miami Dolphins andPolice and Youth Conference, held this year in February 2018. In addition, the Dolphins will continue preexisting programs with theand amplify new events. In all, these social justice community initiatives will impact more than 10,000 Role Models.

Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications & Community Affairs Jason Jenkins said.Thewore their custom suits and signature neckties donated by Sean John and during the event, they received new laptops.