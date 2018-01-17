8th Annual Dan Marino Foundation Walkabout Autism and Expo

What: In what has become an extraordinary tradition, on January 27, 2018, Dan Marino, the Marino Family and The Dan Marino Foundation will once again transform Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, into a day where families, educators, advocates and community leaders celebrate autism awareness and make memories together. What began as an idea to unite the local autism community in 2010 has turned into the annual DMF WalkAbout Autism & Expo, a signature community initiative of The Dan Marino Foundation with an annual attendance of close to 15,000 participants. This initiative serves as a platform for the autism community to rally together with the fundamental purpose of inspiring the world to embrace autism acceptance. Local schools from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, as well as local autism non-profit service providers, receive 25% of all money raised by their teams to fund innovative technology and direct services at their schools and agencies.



Who: Claire and Dan Marino, Founders of The Dan Marino Foundation; current and alumni Miami Dolphins players and cheerleaders; state and local elected officials, as well as local news and television anchors; together with the South Florida Autism Community.



Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, FL 33056



When: This exciting and unique event will take place on Saturday, January 27, 2018