Aston Martin Residences Miami & Dolphins Team Up to Offer Luxury to the NINES at Hard Rock Stadium

-- Luxury real estate company G&G Business Developments and the Miami Dolphins today announced a long-term partnership to introduce The NINE hosted by Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way.

G&G Business Developments CEO German Coto said: “We believe the relationship between Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way and The NINE is very meaningful, together with the Miami Dolphins we are excited about this first-class concept in hospitality. With Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way we are redefining luxury living by building a highly desirable place to live, setting new standards in both design and quality of life. The Dolphins have proven that their business vision and quest for the ultimate visitor experience is second to none through their extensive stadium renovation and their approach to hosting guests, offering to each visitor a unique and unforgettable experience. By combining business and performance, they are leading the way in luxury hospitality for their high net worth fans and we are proud to work with them.”Developed by G&G Business Developments, Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way marks the iconic British brand’s first real estate venture. Slated to break ground in autumn 2017, the ultra-luxury residential tower will rise 66 stories along downtown Miami’s waterfront. Scheduled to open in 2021, the striking new sail-shaped building will feature 391 ultra-luxury condominiums offering panoramic bay and ocean views, alongside a set of seven exclusive penthouses -- all of which will enjoy private pools and spacious terraces.

The NINE hosted by Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way is the ultimate luxury hospitality experience at Hard Rock Stadium. Designed as open-air suites between the 30 yard lines, the premium experience connects to a private club designed by the Rockwell Group. With complimentary car service, a private entrance and a dedicated game day concierge, The NINE presents guests with a truly unforgettable experience. G&G Business Developments through the partnership has a suite within The NINE to host guests.

“We are proud to join forces with Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way, an aspirational brand synonymous with luxury and customer experience,” Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer Todd Kline said. “Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination. Partnering with Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way and G&G Business Developments, two groups that resonate worldwide with a local presence, was important to us and fits the aesthetics and culture of The NINE.”





In addition to becoming a presenting partner of The NINE, Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way becomes the official luxury residence of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. Dolphins’ NINE and Black Card Members will have the opportunity to experience the partnership not only at Hard Rock Stadium but also at the recently opened Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way Sales Centre through access to a series of exclusive events across both locations.



About G and G Business Developments

Headquartered in Miami, G & G Business Developments, founded and managed by key members of the Coto family, is the largest domestic retailer in Argentina and one of the country’s leading exporters. The company has quickly established success in the global real estate market, attracting investors seeking well-funded, innovative projects and delivering exceptional results.



About Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination that serves as home to the Miami Dolphins, University of Miami football team, Orange Bowl, Super Bowl LIV and the 100th anniversary of the NFL, College Football Playoff Semifinals, major concerts, international soccer and a host of world-class events. The facility is completing Phase III of a $500 million, multi-year renovation privately funded by Owner Stephen Ross.