Dolphins - RISE Weekly Award Winners

– The Miami Dolphins and the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) today announced their Week 4 award winners in a program designed to recognize the members of the community who have demonstrated their commitment to being leaders on and off the field.Each week, the Dolphins identify a high school coach of the week, high school player of the week, youth player of the week and team mom of the week. Award recipients are presented with a plaque on the field during a Dolphins home game at Hard Rock Stadium and receive acknowledgement of their accomplishment in the game program and through the Dolphins’ and RISE’s social media platforms. They also receive tickets to a Miami Dolphins home game, access to the Dolphins/RISE pregame tailgate and a Dolphins/RISE T-shirt. For each home game, the Dolphins identify a team of the week and they will be on the field during the national anthem. The program concludes at the Dolphins-Patriots game on December 11 where the Dolphins will honor yearly award winners in all categories with the exception of the team of the year.

Matt DuBuc from Cardinal Gibbons High School. The Chiefs are off to a 3-0 start this season after defeating Stoneman Douglas 49-0. Cardinal Gibbons is currently ranked No.2 in the state in 5A football.

Divaad Wilson from Miami Northwestern Senior High School. The 6’0”, 180 pound senior defensive back had four tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups in a 14-7 win over Booker T. Washington. Divvad is committed to attend the University of Florida in the fall.

Eric Cannon from the Palmetto Bay Broncos Junior PeeWee (115s) of the Greater Miami South Florida Pop Warner football league. Cannon had eight carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns and added three receptions in a victory over the Miami Youth Hurricanes.

Melissa Dempsey from the Kendall Hammock Warriors 11U of the Miami Xtreme Youth Football League. Dempsey is a first year head team mom, but has been an assistant head team mom for over eight years. In her first season as head team mom, Dempsey has dealt with adversity that comes with the position, but with all the frustrations, she has never complained and deals with all the problems immediately. On top of her head team mom duties, Dempsey also has taken the leadership of managing the concessions stands. Dempsey is one in a million volunteer, who takes on challenges and always has a smile on her face. Her dedication to the Kendall Hammocks Warriors program is priceless.