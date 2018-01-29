Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Hires

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins announced they have hired Eric Studesville as run game coordinator/running backs coach, Kris Kocurek as defensive line coach and Tony Oden as defensive backs coach.
Studesville brings 21 years of NFL coaching experience, including 17 at the running backs position. He has been on the coaching staffs of two conference championship teams (2013 and 2015) and won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. Studesville has also helped his players earn three Pro Bowl selections – Marshawn Lynch (2008), Willis McGahee (2011) and C.J. Anderson (2014). He’s been the position coach for 10 1,000-yard rushing campaigns with McGahee (3), Tiki Barber (2), Lynch (2), Knowshon Moreno (1), Fred Jackson (1) and C.J. Anderson (1). Studesville spent the past eight seasons (2010-17) as Denver’s running backs coach. He was promoted to assistant head coach in 2017.
ERIC STUDESVILLE’S COACHING CAREER
|
2018-
|
Miami Dolphins
|
Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs
|
2010-17
|
Denver Broncos
|
Running Backs (2010-16); Interim Head Coach (2010); Asst. Head Coach/Running Backs (2017)
|
2004-09
|
Buffalo Bills
|
Running Backs (2004-07); Running Game Coordinator/Running Backs (2008-09)
|
2001-03
|
N.Y. Giants
|
Running Backs
|
1997-2000
|
Chicago Bears
|
Offensive Quality Control
|
1995-96
|
Kent State
|
Secondary
|
1994
|
Wingate
|
Secondary
|
1992-93
|
North Carolina
|
Video Assistant
|
1991
|
Arizona
|
Graduate Assistant
Kocurek has nine years of NFL experience coaching the defensive line position, all with the Detroit Lions (2009-17). He was promoted from assistant defensive line to defensive line coach in 2010. In those nine years, he coached five Pro Bowl seasons, including four by current Dolphins defensive tackle
KRIS KOCUREK’S COACHING CAREER
|
2018-
|
Miami Dolphins
|
Defensive Line
|
2009-17
|
Detroit Lions
|
Assistant Defensive Line (2009); Defensive Line (2010-17)
|
2008
|
Stephen F. Austin
|
Defensive Line
|
2007
|
West Texas A&M
|
Asst. Head Coach/Defensive Line
|
2006
|
Texas A&M-Commerce
|
Defensive Line
|
2004-05
|
Texas A&M-Kingsville
|
Graduate Assistant
|
2003
|
Texas Tech
|
Graduate Assistant
Oden brings 14 years of NFL coaching experience to the organization, all with defensive backs. In three of his past five seasons, Oden’s teams have ranked in the NFL’s top five in interceptions (2013-14, 2017). He’s coached four players who have earned five Pro Bowl selections – Roman Harper (2009-10), Glover Quin (2014), Darrelle Revis (2013) and Darius Slay (2017). Oden spent the past four seasons (2014-17) coaching defensive backs and cornerbacks for Detroit. During his tenure in Detroit, the Lions recorded 58 interceptions which is the ninth most in the NFL during that time span. In 2017, he helped the Lions tie for fourth in the NFL with 19 interceptions. Slay tied for the league lead with eight interceptions, more than the previous four years of his NFL career combined. Slay’s breakout season also included a league-high 26 passes defensed and 60 tackles (54 solo), fourth-most on the team. The 26 passes defensed were tied for second-most in the NFL in the previous decade (2008-17). Slay earned first-team All-Pro honors and the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.
TONY ODEN’S COACHING CAREER
|
2018-present
|
Miami Dolphins
|
Defensive Backs
|
2014-17
|
Detroit Lions
|
Defensive Backs/Cornerbacks
|
2013
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Secondary/Cornerbacks
|
2012
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
Defensive Backs
|
2006-11
|
New Orleans Saints
|
Assistant Secondary (2006-10); Secondary (2011)
|
2004-05
|
Houston Texans
|
Defensive Assistant/Assistant Defensive Backs
|
2003
|
Eastern Michigan
|
Defensive Backs
|
2000-02
|
East Carolina
|
Outside Linebackers (2000); Secondary (2001); Safeties (2002)
|
1998-99
|
Army
|
Assistant Defensive Backs
|
1997
|
Boston College
|
Graduate Assistant
|
1996
|
Millersville (Pa.) University
|
Assistant Defensive Backs