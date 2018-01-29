Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Hires

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins announced they have hired Eric Studesville as run game coordinator/running backs coach, Kris Kocurek as defensive line coach and Tony Oden as defensive backs coach.

Studesville brings 21 years of NFL coaching experience, including 17 at the running backs position. He has been on the coaching staffs of two conference championship teams (2013 and 2015) and won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. Studesville has also helped his players earn three Pro Bowl selections – Marshawn Lynch (2008), Willis McGahee (2011) and C.J. Anderson (2014). He’s been the position coach for 10 1,000-yard rushing campaigns with McGahee (3), Tiki Barber (2), Lynch (2), Knowshon Moreno (1), Fred Jackson (1) and C.J. Anderson (1). Studesville spent the past eight seasons (2010-17) as Denver’s running backs coach. He was promoted to assistant head coach in 2017.

ERIC STUDESVILLE’S COACHING CAREER

2018- Miami Dolphins Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs 2010-17 Denver Broncos Running Backs (2010-16); Interim Head Coach (2010); Asst. Head Coach/Running Backs (2017) 2004-09 Buffalo Bills Running Backs (2004-07); Running Game Coordinator/Running Backs (2008-09) 2001-03 N.Y. Giants Running Backs 1997-2000 Chicago Bears Offensive Quality Control 1995-96 Kent State Secondary 1994 Wingate Secondary 1992-93 North Carolina Video Assistant 1991 Arizona Graduate Assistant

has nine years of NFL experience coaching the defensive line position, all with the Detroit Lions (2009-17). He was promoted from assistant defensive line to defensive line coach in 2010. In those nine years, he coached five Pro Bowl seasons, including four by current Dolphins defensive tackle, and helped Suh become the Lions’ all-time career sacks leader (36.0) by a defensive tackle. Kocurek’s defensive linemen accumulated 250 sacks while he was Detroit’s defensive line coach from 2010-17, the fourth-most by a team’s defensive linemen in the NFL during that span. His rush defenses have ranked in the NFL’s top 20 in each of the past six seasons.

KRIS KOCUREK’S COACHING CAREER

2018- Miami Dolphins Defensive Line 2009-17 Detroit Lions Assistant Defensive Line (2009); Defensive Line (2010-17) 2008 Stephen F. Austin Defensive Line 2007 West Texas A&M Asst. Head Coach/Defensive Line 2006 Texas A&M-Commerce Defensive Line 2004-05 Texas A&M-Kingsville Graduate Assistant 2003 Texas Tech Graduate Assistant

Oden brings 14 years of NFL coaching experience to the organization, all with defensive backs. In three of his past five seasons, Oden’s teams have ranked in the NFL’s top five in interceptions (2013-14, 2017). He’s coached four players who have earned five Pro Bowl selections – Roman Harper (2009-10), Glover Quin (2014), Darrelle Revis (2013) and Darius Slay (2017). Oden spent the past four seasons (2014-17) coaching defensive backs and cornerbacks for Detroit. During his tenure in Detroit, the Lions recorded 58 interceptions which is the ninth most in the NFL during that time span. In 2017, he helped the Lions tie for fourth in the NFL with 19 interceptions. Slay tied for the league lead with eight interceptions, more than the previous four years of his NFL career combined. Slay’s breakout season also included a league-high 26 passes defensed and 60 tackles (54 solo), fourth-most on the team. The 26 passes defensed were tied for second-most in the NFL in the previous decade (2008-17). Slay earned first-team All-Pro honors and the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

TONY ODEN’S COACHING CAREER