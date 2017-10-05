Dolphins Collaborate with Facebook & ASBN to Live Stream High School Football

Miami, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they are working with Facebook and ASBN to become the first NFL team to live stream high school football games on the social platform. The games, featuring teams from Miami-Dade and Broward counties, will be available to people on Watch, Facebook’s new platform for shows. Fans can add these games to their watchlist by following the Miami Dolphins High School Live Show Page.



Prior to kickoff, the Dolphins also will stream “The Audible: Football Fridays,” a 30-minute program hosted by former Dolphins Kim Bokamper and Joe Rose. The social and interactive show promotes high school football in both counties, talks about the upcoming Dolphins game and is available on Facebook, Periscope and YouTube. The show’s earlier announced slate of games now features five rescheduled matchups due to Hurricane Irma.



The first streamed contest will feature Deerfield Beach High School vs. St. Thomas Aquinas High School this Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. ET. Those tuning into the broadcast will hear analysis and discussion from correspondents and audience interaction will be encouraged via live chats.



“By working with Facebook and ASBN, the Miami Dolphins are once again proving to be innovative adaptors by bringing football and technology together,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications & Community Affairs Jason Jenkins said. “This program will further our mission of celebrating youth football in South Florida and now bring the stories of these coaches, players and teams to a national audience.”

TIME/DATE MATCHUP LOCATION 7 p.m., 10/6/17 Deerfield Beach vs. St. Thomas Aquinas St. Thomas Aquinas 7 p.m., 10/13/17 American Heritage vs. Cardinal Gibbons Cardinal Gibbons 7 p.m., 10/20/17 Miami Northwestern vs. Miami Central Traz Powell Stadium 7 p.m., 10/27/17 Miramar vs. Western Western 7 p.m., 11/3/17 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Miramar St. Thomas Aquinas