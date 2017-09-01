Dolphins Extend McDonald

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have reached a contract extension with safetythrough the 2021 season.McDonald was signed by Miami as an unrestricted free agent from the Los Angeles Rams on March 31, 2017. Entering his fifth NFL season, McDonald has started 53 career games and totaled 281 tackles (216 solo), five sacks, four interceptions, 17 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (71st overall) by St. Louis in the 2013 NFL draft.