Dolphins Hosted 125 Kids For Holiday Toy Event

Davie, Fla. – Miami Dolphins players Matt Haack , Tony Lippett , Drew Morgan , Cody Parkey , Kenny Stills , Vincent Taylor and Sam Young , cheerleaders Alexandra, Holly, Katie, Kelly, Tamara and Vera, mascot T.D. and the Miami Dolphins Women’s Organization hosted 125 school students for their annual holiday toy event. The event was presented by Petland. The kids from Charles D. Wyche Elementary, H.L. Watkins Middle School, Lauderhill Paul Turner Elementary School, Orchid Villa Elementary School and Riverland Elementary School received holiday toys and participated in activities including creating a stuffed animal, a sugar cookie decorating station, jumping in inflatable bounce houses and slides, smiling for a photo booth with Santa, playing cornhole and tossing the football.



“I’m having a great time here. My favorite thing has been the cookies and I got to make a stuffed dolphin with the players,” Jorge from Charles D. Whyche Elementary said. “I hope all of the other kids are having as good a time as me.”



The holiday toys were purchased by the players and coaching staff, a decades-long tradition of the Miami Dolphins. More than 1,000 kids from the Dolphins partner schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have participated in the event over the years.



“Being able to come out here and toss the football with these kids is just a blessing,” Dolphins DT Vincent Taylor said. “It’s always good to be able to do stuff like this because some people are not fortunate enough to have a good Christmas, so it’s a blessing to be able to give back and share what I have with these kids.”