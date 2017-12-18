Dolphins Hosted 125 Kids For Holiday Toy Event

Davie, Fla. – Miami Dolphins players
“I’m having a great time here. My favorite thing has been the cookies and I got to make a stuffed dolphin with the players,” Jorge from Charles D. Whyche Elementary said. “I hope all of the other kids are having as good a time as me.”
The holiday toys were purchased by the players and coaching staff, a decades-long tradition of the Miami Dolphins. More than 1,000 kids from the Dolphins partner schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have participated in the event over the years.
“Being able to come out here and toss the football with these kids is just a blessing,” Dolphins DT Vincent Taylor said. “It’s always good to be able to do stuff like this because some people are not fortunate enough to have a good Christmas, so it’s a blessing to be able to give back and share what I have with these kids.”