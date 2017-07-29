Dolphins Make Roster Move

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiverand waived/injured linebacker Lamin Barrow.Westerkamp joins the Dolphins after a standout four-year career at Nebraska (2013-16) where he played in 49 games with 16 starts and caught 167 passes for 2,474 yards (14.8 avg.) and 18 touchdowns. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2015 and third-team All-Big Ten recognition as a senior in 2016. Westerkamp was a two-year captain (2015-16) for the Cornhuskers and finished his career ranked No. 2 in school history in receptions (167). This is his first NFL contract.Barrow joined the Dolphins as a free agent on Jan. 10, 2017 after he was signed to the team’s practice squad on Dec. 28, 2016. He played in all 16 games with one start for Denver in 2014 and all 16 games for Chicago in 2015. Barrow originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (156th overall) by Denver in the 2014 NFL draft.