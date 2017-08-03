Dolphins Make Roster Moves

– The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Kwayde Miller and activated tackleoff the non-football injury list.Miller originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Los Angeles Rams on May 5, 2017 and was waived by the Rams on May 22, 2017. He played in 31 career games with 28 starts at San Diego State, starting the final 28 games of his career at left tackle.Young was placed on the non-football injury list on July 26, 2017 after he was signed by the Dolphins on March 22, 2017. He was previously with New Orleans, where he began his career as an undrafted college free agent on May 6, 2016 before he was waived on Feb. 27, 2017. Young was a three-year starter at Auburn and attended Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High School.