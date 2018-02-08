Dolphins Name Hill Assistant Defensive Backs Coach

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have hired Renaldo Hill as assistant defensive backs coach.

Hill brings 10 years of experience as an NFL safety, including three seasons (2006-08) for the Dolphins. He played in all 16 games with 15 starts and three interceptions during Miami’s 2008 AFC East division-winning season and becomes just the 10th former Dolphins player to also coach for the team. Hill spent the past three seasons (2015-17) as the secondary coach at the University of Pittsburgh, where he helped develop two All-ACC honorees – cornerback Avonte Maddox and safety Jordan Whitehead. In 2015, Hill helped Whitehead become the first defensive player to win the ACC’s Rookie of the Year award since 1996.

RENALDO HILL’S COACHING CAREER