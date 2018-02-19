Dolphins Place Franchise Tag on Landry

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Jarvis Landry .

Landry has played in 64 games with 57 starts over his four-year NFL career, all with the Dolphins. He has totaled 400 receptions for 4,038 yards (10.1 avg.) and 22 touchdown receptions. Landry has been selected to three straight Pro Bowls (2015-17) and has the most receptions (400) in NFL history in the first four years of a career. In 2017, Landry started all 16 games. He broke his own franchise record with 112 receptions and totaled 987 receiving yards (8.8 avg.) and a career-high nine receiving touchdowns.