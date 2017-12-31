Dolphins Sign 8 To Futures Contracts

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed eight players to reserve/futures contracts: cornerback, quarterback, tackle, cornerback, wide receiversand, running backand defensive endCalhoun was signed to the Dolphins practice squad on Dec. 20, 2017 after he spent he spent training camp and the 2017 offseason with New Orleans. He played in one game with the Saints in 2016 and spent most of that season on the New Orleans practice squad. Calhoun originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Chicago on May 6, 2016. He was a four-year letterman (2012-15) and three-year starter at Mississippi State.Doughty was a seventh-round pick (223rd overall) by Miami in the 2016 NFL draft but has yet to appear in a regular season game. He spent the entire 2017 season and all but one week of the 2016 season on the Dolphins practice squad. Doughty set 37 school records as a three-year starter (2013-15) at Western Kentucky. A native of nearby Davie, he played high school football at North Broward Prep.Hickey spent the entire 2017 season on Miami’s practice squad after he was signed by the team on Aug. 15. He’s spent time on the practice squads of Minnesota (2016), New England (2015) and New Orleans (2015) but has not appeared in an NFL game. Hickey originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 4, 2015. He was a three-year starter (2012-14) at Syracuse.Howard was signed to the Dolphins practice squad on Dec. 21, 2017 and spent training camp with Jacksonville. He played in 15 games with three starts for Cleveland in 2016 and recorded 16 tackles (12 solo) and one pass defensed, adding four tackles on special teams. Howard originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland on May 5, 2016. He was a four-year letterman (2012-15) and two-year starter at Miami (Fla.), where he played in 51 career games with 22 starts. A Miramar native, Howard helped Miramar High School win a state championship in 2009.Lewis spent the entire 2017 season on Miami’s practice squad after he was signed as an undrafted college free agent on May 5, 2017. He played collegiately at Miami (Fla.) where he was a five-year letterman (2012-16) and one-year starter. He totaled 62 receptions for 649 yards (10.5 avg.) and three touchdowns in his collegiate career. Lewis attended nearby Miramar High School and earned first-team all-county honors as a senior in 2011.Morgan was on Miami’s practice squad for all of the 2017 season after entering the NFL as an undrafted college free agent on May 5, 2017. He was a four-year letterman (2013-16) and two-year starter at Arkansas, where he played in 49 career games with 19 starts. Morgan caught 138 passes for 1,763 yards (12.8 avg.) and 14 touchdowns during his collegiate career and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2015 and 2016.Radcliff joined the Dolphins practice squad on Nov. 29, 2017 after spending training camp with Tennessee. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Indianapolis on May 4, 2017. Radcliff was a four-year letterman (2013-16) and two-year starter at Louisville, where he played in 50 career games with 22 starts. He totaled 437 carries for 2,365 yards (5.4 avg.) and 26 touchdowns in his collegiate career. A native of Miami, Radcliff played at Columbus High School and earned third-team all-state honors as a junior in 2010.Woodard was signed to the Dolphins practice squad on Dec. 5, 2017 after spending part of the season on Atlanta’s practice squad. He was with Jacksonville during training camp and missed the 2016 season on the physically unable to perform list. Woodard originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (226th overall) by Jacksonville in the 2016 NFL draft. He was a four-year letterman (2012-15) at Central Arkansas where he played in all 47 career games with 39 starts and was named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a junior in 2014.