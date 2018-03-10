Dolphins Team Up With Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School To Host Free Football Clinic

Parkland, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins teamed up with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School varsity and junior varsity football team, Coconut Creek High School student government, Gold Coast Pop Warner and Parkland Rangers of Gold Coast Pop Warner to host a free football clinic at Pine Trails Park in Parkland.300-plus boys and girls ages 7-16 worked on their football skills in a fun and safe environment and had the opportunity to meet and interact with Dolphins guard/tackle, wide receiver, wide receiver, defensive tackleand tackle. Dolphins alumni Elmer Bailey, John Bock, Troy Drayton and Trent Gamble also were in attendance. Lewis (Miramar/Miramar High School/University of Miami), Scott (Melbourne/Melbourne Central Catholic High School/University of Miami) and Young (Coral Springs/St. Thomas Aquinas High School) are all South Florida natives.Dolphins senior leadership, staff and their families were also on hand to support the Parkland community, including Director, Human Resources Jeremy Campos, Vice President, Human Resources and Performance Management Sam Coghill, Senior Vice President, General Council Myles Pistorius, Senior Vice President, Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins and Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer Jeremy Walls.“It’s a great way to get everyone out in the community and bring the community around something positive,” said Young. “We got some of the members of the Douglas football team out here, and it’s great to see them having some fun. I’m happy to be part of an organization that’s helping rebuild and really supporting this community.”“I can’t thank the Dolphins enough. They’ve done so much for our kids this year since the tragedy the last (few) weeks ago. This is just awesome for our younger kids,” said Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Head Football Coach Willis May.