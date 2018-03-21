Grrrridiron Girl Flag Football Camp Hosted by Dr. Jen Welter Supported by the Miami Dolphins

- On Sunday, March 18, the Miami Dolphins supported the Grrrridiron Girl Flag Football Camp hosted by Dr. Jen Welter, the first female coach in the NFL. The camp took place at Gulliver Preparatory with more than 60 athletes participating in offensive and defensive drills with coaches before playing live action games. Following the games, the girls huddled up with Coach Welter for an inspirational talk and were given signs with messages that read "I Look like a football player", "Dream Catcher", "SupHer Star" "There is No Game I Can Not Play" and "Watch Me Shine."Miami Dolphins tackleand Dolphins alumnus & Youth Programs Ambassadorwere on hand as coaches for the day as well as Oakland Raiders defensive end Shakir Soto, former Dolphins and N.Y. Jets defensive back Kerry Glenn, former Bengals safety Elliette Jackson, former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cookie Brinkman, Boylan Catholic High School (Rockford, Ill.) quarterbacks coach and Gregory Elementary School (Rockford, Ill.) physical education teacher Anthony Stone, players from the women's tackle team the Miami Fury, RyanSports Coach Rudy Fernandez and several football coaches from Gulliver and the South Florida area."I was truly honored to have the support of the Miami Dolphins team," said Welter. "They made a positive impact on everyone they interacted with and are a team that uses their influence to move the needle in positive ways for young football players."The first female coach in the NFL, Dr. Jen Welter, partnered with the NFL Alumni to bring cities across the country a day of empowerment for girls and offer an opportunity for them to get on the field and learn the game from NFL Alumni as they dive into each position. Participants also hear from Jen Welter as she shares her personal journey in men's professional football, her stint in the NFL and the importance of "Play[ing] Big" and being limitless.