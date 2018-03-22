In Memoriam Wayne Huizenga

H. (Harry) Wayne Huizenga, who at one time owned the Miami Dolphins, the Florida Marlins and the Florida Panthers and was one of the most successful business executives in the country, passed away. Born Dec. 29, 1937 in Evergreen Park, Illinois, Huizenga was 80.



Huizenga began his active involvement in South Florida sports on March 7, 1990 when he purchased 15 percent of the Dolphins and a 50 percent interest in then-Joe Robbie Stadium from the Robbie family. That involvement was expanded on Jan. 24, 1994, when he acquired the remaining 85 percent of the Dolphins and the additional 50 percent of the stadium, leaving him with 100 percent ownership of both entities. Huizenga maintained that position until Feb. 22, 2008, when Stephen Ross became a 50 percent partner in the franchise and the stadium. Ross increased that share to a 95 percent ownership stake on Jan. 20, 2009.



The Dolphins made the playoffs in all but one of Huizenga's first eight years as owner, including four appearances in the divisional round of the playoffs. He constructed a much-needed indoor facility at the team's training camp and spared no expense to lure free agents and respected football personnel to Miami.



On April 8, 2006, Huizenga announced a $250 million renovation of the stadium using private funds that added 360,000 square feet to the facility and included the world's largest high-definition video boards. In addition to his team and stadium involvement, he and his late wife, Marti, greatly expanded the Dolphins' community outreach efforts and their charitable programs.



Huizenga was responsible for bringing Major League Baseball to South Florida in 1993, serving as chairman of the Florida Marlins through 1998, and under his direction the Marlins won the World Series in 1997. He also brought the National Hockey League to South Florida, serving as Owner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Panthers for the first eight years (1993-2001) of the team's existence, including the 1995-96 season when it reached the Stanley Cup Finals.



Huizenga's family moved from Illinois to Fort Lauderdale while he was in high school, and he attended the Pine Crest School, where he played football. He also briefly attended Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He then returned to Fort Lauderdale, where he built an unprecedented business career as an entrepreneur. He is the only person in America to be responsible for six companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and to have three make the Fortune 500 list. He co-founded Waste Management, Inc., the global leader in the waste industry, as well as the third-largest U.S. waste disposal company, Republic Services. Additionally, he was the CEO of Blockbuster Entertainment, the global leader in video entertainment, and founder of AutoNation, Inc., the country's first and world's largest public automotive dealership. He also was founder of Boca Resorts, Inc., an owner and operator of luxury resorts in South Florida, and co-founder of Extended Stay America, which operated in the lodging industry in many areas around the United States. He served as chairman of Huizenga Holdings, Inc., and was the sole or majority owner of several businesses. He had numerous real estate interests throughout Florida that included office buildings, warehouses, shopping centers, marinas and underdeveloped real estate acreage.



Huizenga's numerous entrepreneurial achievements were recognized by the Horatio Alger Association, which presented him with its top honor, along with Henry Kissinger and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in 1992. Business and academic groups honored Huizenga seven times as "Entrepreneur of the Year." In 2004 he was awarded the Ernst & Young United States Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and followed that by being named the 2005 Ernst & Young World Entrepreneur of the Year from a group of candidates covering 36 different countries. He was a five-time recipient of Financial World magazine's "CEO of the Year" and was named "Business Leader of the Year" by Georgetown University's Business School.



Among Huizenga's other awards were the Yale University's Gordon Grand Fellow Award, the highest non-academic award bestowed by the school, and the University of Missouri-Kansas City's International Entrepreneur of the Year. He was a member of Nova Southeastern University's Board of Trustees and provided the resources to establish the Huizenga School of Business and Entrepreneurship at the University.



Huizenga was inducted into a number of business and sports halls of fame during his career. In 2006 he was voted into the Automotive Hall of Fame for his role in transforming AutoNation, which he founded in 1996, into the world's largest automotive retailer a decade later. Earlier in 2006 he was named to the Junior Achievement U.S. Business Hall of Fame. He also was elected to the Waste Industries Hall of Fame in 2003, the Nova Southeastern University Entrepreneur Hall of Fame in 2002, and the Video Hall of Fame in 1991.



On the sports front, he was named to the Florida Sports Hall of Fame, the Greater Miami Sports Hall of Champions and the Broward County Hall of Fame.



Huizenga's community involvement included membership in many civic organizations, including the Florida Council of 100, the Florida Council on Economic Education, the Salvation Army of Broward County and the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County.



The Huizenga family also was involved in many charitable organizations, including the American Heart Association, the Humane Society, the American Cancer Society, the Performing Arts Center Authority and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. They were especially active in children's causes, such as Jack & Jill Nursery, Take Stock in Children, the Child Services Council and Kids in Distress, and awarded scholarships to children in the community through the Horatio Alger Association.



Huizenga is survived by his four children - Wayne, Jr., Ray, Scott, and Pam - and eight grandchildren.