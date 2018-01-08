Jarvis Landry Name To Pro Bowl

MIAMI – The National Football League today announced that Miami Dolphins wide receiverhas been named to the AFC roster for the 2018 Pro Bowl.The selection marks the third straight year that Landry will finish his season in the Pro Bowl. He also participated in the Pro Bowl following the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Landry is one of eight Dolphins wide receivers to be named to the Pro Bowl and just the fourth to earn the honor three times. He joins Mark Clayton (1984-86) as the only Dolphins receivers to be elected to three consecutive Pro Bowls. Other Dolphins wide receivers to earn Pro Bowl selections include Paul Warfield (1970-74), Nat Moore (1977), Mark Duper (1983-84, 1986), Clayton (1984-86, 1988, 1991), Irving Fryar (1993-94), Chris Chambers (2005) and Brandon Marshall (2011).Landry totaled 112 receptions in 2017, which led the NFL and broke his own single-season franchise record of 110 that he set in 2015. He became just the fourth player (fifth time overall) in NFL history to record at least five receptions in all 16 games, joining Jimmy Smith (2001), Pierre Garcon (2013) and Antonio Brown (2013 and 2014). Landry has caught at least two passes in 63 consecutive games – all but his first contest as an NFL player. His 400 career receptions are the most in the NFL through the first four seasons of a player’s career and rank sixth in Dolphins history.

Landry will replace Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is unable to participate due to injury.The 2018 Pro Bowl, which kicks off at a new start time of 3 p.m. ET, will take place on Sunday, January 28, and be televised live from Camping World Stadium in Orlando on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC. Fans may visit NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale to purchase game tickets.