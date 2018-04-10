Miami Dolphins Announce 2018 Preseason Schedule

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins will kick off the 2018 preseason at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is the first time Miami has met Tampa Bay in the preseason since 2015, after playing the Buccaneers in the preseason every year from 2000-15. The Dolphins will also host Baltimore in Week 3 of the preseason and have trips scheduled to Carolina in Week 2 and Atlanta in Week 4.



Miami will open its preseason schedule at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 1 (Aug. 9-13) when it hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will be the 31st preseason meeting between the two teams and Miami holds a 17-13 edge in the all-time preseason series.



The Dolphins will make their first roadtrip of the year when they travel to play the Carolina Panthers for their second preseason game in Week 2 (Aug. 16-20). The Dolphins are 2-3 all-time in preseason games against the Panthers. Miami played at Carolina in the 2017 regular season and also in the 2015 preseason, falling in both contests.



Miami returns to Hard Rock Stadium in Week 3 (Aug. 23-26) to host the Baltimore Ravens. Prior to 2017, the two teams had never played each other in a preseason game but will now meet for the second time in as many years after Baltimore took a 31-7 decision at Hard Rock Stadium last year.



The preseason concludes in Week 4 (Aug. 30-31) as Miami plays at Atlanta. The Dolphins are 7-8 all-time against the Falcons in preseason contests. This will be the fourth consecutive year the two teams meet in the preseason. The Dolphins traveled to Atlanta during the 2017 regular season, where they posted a 20-17 come-from-behind victory.



WFOR-TV CBS4, will once again be the preseason television home of Dolphins football and the official home of the Miami Dolphins in South Florida. All four games will be shown on the CBS station in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market. The games can be heard on Miami's Sportsradio 560 WQAM, the official flagship radio partner of the franchise, and simulcast on KISS 99.9 FM. Fans can also listen to the Dolphins in Spanish on Univision Deportes Radio WQBA 1140 AM.



To purchase tickets or to learn more about the Dolphins Membership program, please call 1-888-FINS-TIX (1-888-346-7849) or visit Dolphins.com.



ADDITIONAL NOTES ON DOLPHINS 2018 PRESEASON SCHEDULE



· The Dolphins have posted a winning preseason record 24 times in the team’s history.



· Entering 2018, the Dolphins hold a 130-104-4 record in preseason contests.



· Miami has posted a perfect preseason record five times in team history (1976, 1979, 1981, 1998 and 2009).



