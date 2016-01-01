Miami Dolphins Announce 2018 Schedule

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced their 2018 schedule. The team will kick off the 2018 season at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. against Tennessee. It is just the second time since 2011 the Dolphins have opened the season at home and first since 2014 after the Dolphins’ season-opener vs. Tampa Bay last season was moved to Week 11 due to Hurricane Irma.



For the first time since 2013, the Dolphins will not play a road game outside of the Eastern or Central time zones. Miami will play five road contests in the Eastern time zone – the N.Y. Jets, New England, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Baltimore – and three games in the Central time zone – Houston, Green Bay and Minnesota.



Miami’s home schedule features an impressive slate of opponents, including four games against playoff teams from the 2017 season. The Dolphins will host Tennessee (Sept. 9), Oakland (Sept. 23), Chicago (Oct. 14), Detroit (Oct. 21), the N.Y. Jets (Nov. 4), Buffalo (Dec. 2), New England (Dec. 9) and Jacksonville (Dec. 22 or Dec. 23). Tennessee, Buffalo, New England and Jacksonville all made the playoffs last season, with Jacksonville and New England winning their respective divisions and playing in the AFC Championship game.



The Dolphins will play seven total games against playoff teams from a season ago and four games against the teams that participated in last year’s conference championship games. In addition to their premier home matchups, the team will also play road games against New England (Sept. 3), Minnesota (Dec. 16) and Buffalo (Dec. 30). Minnesota won the NFC North in 2017 and played in the NFC Championship game.



Miami will make an appearance on the nationally-televised Thursday Night Football package on Oct. 25 at Houston. This season’s Thursday Night Football games will air live on FOX and NFL Network and kick off slightly earlier at 8:20 p.m. Eastern. It is the second consecutive season the team has its bye week scheduled for Week 11 (Nov. 18), which is the latest bye week the Dolphins have ever had. Last year’s bye week was rescheduled to Week 1 due to Hurricane Irma.



The Dolphins will also visit the N.Y. Jets (Sept. 16), Cincinnati (Oct. 7), Green Bay (Nov. 11) and Indianapolis (Nov. 25). The team’s trip to Lambeau Field on Nov. 11 is the latest the Dolphins have traveled to Green Bay since posting a 34-24 win on Dec. 8, 1985.



The Dolphins also announced dates and times for their four preseason games. The first game vs. Tampa Bay will be played on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. In Week 2, the Dolphins will travel to Carolina on Friday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The team will host Baltimore in Week 3 on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. before wrapping up the preseason at Atlanta in Week 4 on Thursday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.



