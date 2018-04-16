Miami Dolphins Announce 2018 Social Justice Grant Recipients

MIAMI, FL – The Miami Dolphins have chosen nine recipients to receive social justice grants for the 2018 season. This diverse set of recipients includes Art Detectives, Community Justice Project, Miami Gardens Police Department, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives South Florida Chapter (NOBLE), North Miami Beach Police Athletic League, Pridelines, SAVE, Trayvon Martin Foundation and the Urban League of Broward County. Created in November 2017 by Owner Stephen Ross and Dolphins players, these grants will provide funds for South Florida-based groups to strengthen and expand their impact around community engagement, education and justice reform.



“We believe every member of the South Florida community deserves a level playing field,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins said. “It is important to Stephen Ross and our players to alleviate barriers for these groups to achieve their mission of social justice and improve lives in our community.”



• Art Detectives

o Art Detectives is an innovative arts-based learning experience bringing together South Florida police officers with 250 middle-school students from under-served communities through Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). The goal is to begin building authentic relationships that change perceptions.



• Community Justice Project, Inc.

o Community Justice Project, Inc. is a non-profit law firm that provides free legal and policy support to grassroots organizations fighting for racial justice and human rights in South Florida.



• Miami Gardens Police Department

o The Dolphins will support the relaunch of the City of Miami Gardens Police Department’s Citizen Observer Patrol Program (COPP). This program will actively engage residents in the Police Department’s community oriented policing effort and enhance police-community relationships in Miami Gardens.



• National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives South Florida Chapter (NOBLE)

o The goal of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives South Florida Chapter (NOBLE) is to be at the forefront of providing solutions to law enforcement issues and concerns, as well as to the ever-changing needs of our communities. The Dolphins and NOBLE South Florida Chapter will host a food and backpack giveaway during their national conference in July. In addition, both groups will collaborate on “The Law and You” program.



• North Miami Beach Police Athletic League

o The Dolphins will invite groups from the North Miami Beach PAL football program to attend training camp where they will receive a character development talk, tour the facility and practice on the field. In addition, participants in North Miami Beach PAL will take part in the team’s CommUNITY tailgates during Miami Dolphins home games at Hard Rock Stadium.



• Pridelines

o Pridelines supports, educates and empowers South Florida’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning (LGBTQ) youth and community in safe and diverse environments to promote dialogue and wellness and to foster social change. The Dolphins will support Pridelines CampOUT program, a three-day youth leadership development retreat.



• SAVE

o SAVE is the longest serving LGBTQ advocacy organization in the state of Florida. Since 1993, SAVE has promoted, protected and defended equal rights for persons of all sexual orientations and gender identities. The Dolphins will help support SAVE’s campaign to reduce anti-LGBT prejudice and to identify and build a list of supportive community members.



• Trayvon Martin Foundation

o The Trayvon Martin Foundation is a social justice organization committed to ending senseless gun violence, strengthening families through holistic support, S.T.E.M. education for women and minorities and mentoring. The Dolphins will help support the Foundation’s S.T.E.M. and Youth Empowerment Summits for 8-12th graders. More than 2,500 students throughout Florida have attended the event where students collectively address social justice issues in their communities and schools while also learning how to prepare for career opportunities in science and technology.



• Urban League of Broward County

o The Urban League of Broward County (ULBC) will enrich and engage youth of color by preparing them to be productive citizens who know their history, rights and power to make change. ULBC Youth Voices is a program designed to equip 25 high school age youth of color with tools to bring critical social justice issues to the forefront of decision makers and ensure that their voices are not ignored.



The grant recipients come on the heels of Stephen Ross and the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project announcement of a long-term partnership, centering on social justice, education and police and youth relations. The cornerstones of the partnership will see the Dolphins host the 5000 Role Models Police and Youth Conference and a College Academic Signing Day for Wilson Scholars at Hard Rock Stadium. In addition, the Dolphins will continue pre-existing programs with the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project and amplify new events. In all, these social justice community initiatives will impact more than 10,000 Role Models.



These initiatives are in addition to Dolphins previous work in this space through the team’s collaboration with the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE). Founded and created by Ross in Oct. 2015, RISE harnesses the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress. To learn more about RISE, visit risetowin.org.



