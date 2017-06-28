Miami Dolphins Announce Back To Football powered by South Florida Ford Training Camp Schedule

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins unveiled their “Back to Football powered by South Florida Ford” training camp schedule with practices held at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. The team will hold its first practice on Thursday, July 27th at 8:20 a.m.



This year’s training camp will continue to focus on improving the fan experience. Once again the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University will feature a canopy over the seated area, providing fans with shade and a more comfortable experience. Children 12 years old and younger will have special access to get autographs from Dolphins players following practice. Weekend practices will feature inflatables, cheer and alumni autographs, face painting and food trucks.



Tickets for these 13 open practices are free, but limited to 2,000 per day. Fans can reserve tickets by registering at Dolphins.com/TrainingCamp.



Free parking is available at the Nova Southeastern University LRITC garage, located near the intersection of University Drive and S.W. 30th Street, between Griffin Road and I-595. Access to this garage is off University Drive and S.W. 30th Street.



Practice times are subject to change, and the most updated information can be obtained by calling the Dolphins practice hotline at (954) 452-7004 or by visiting Dolphins.com/TrainingCamp. This is the 25th year the Dolphins have hosted training camp at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.



Miami Dolphins 2017 Public Training Camp Schedule

8:20 a.m. Thursday, July 27

8:20 a.m.- Friday, July 28

8:20 a.m.- Saturday, July 29

8:20 a.m.- Sunday, July 30

8:20 a.m.- Monday, July 31

8:45 a.m.- Wednesday, Aug. 2

8:20 a.m.- Thursday, Aug. 3

8:20 a.m.- Friday, Aug. 4

8:45 a.m.- Monday, Aug. 7

8:20 a.m.- Tuesday, Aug. 8

8:20 a.m.- Sunday, Aug. 13

8:20 a.m.- Monday, Aug. 14

8:20 a.m.- Tuesday, Aug. 15