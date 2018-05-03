  • Home>
Miami Dolphins Awarded Petty Off Waivers

Posted 43 minutes ago

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded quarterback Bryce Petty off waivers from the New York Jets.

Petty is entering his third NFL season after playing his first two years (2016-17) with the Jets. He has played in 10 career games and made seven starts, completing 130-of-245 passes (53.1 pct.) for 1,353 yards and four touchdowns. Petty originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (103rd overall) by the Jets in the 2016 NFL draft.