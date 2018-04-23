Miami Dolphins Exercise Fifth-year Option on Parker

– The Miami Dolphins today announced they have exercised the fifth-year option on wide receiverHe is now signed through the 2019 season.was a first-round pick (14th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL draft. In his three seasons (2015-17) with the team, Parker has played in 42 games with 24 starts and totaled 139 receptions for 1,908 yards (13.7 avg.) and eight touchdowns. He set career highs with 12 starts and 57 receptions in 2017. The prior season, Parker caught 56 passes for a career-high 744 yards (13.3 avg.) and four touchdowns. He hauled in a 9-yard game-winning touchdown with 36 seconds remaining to beat the L.A. Rams on Nov. 20, 2016.