Miami Dolphins Foundation Gives Back To Education through Fins Weekend

The Miami Dolphins Foundation hosted the 21st annual Fins Weekend, complete with golfing, fishing and parties amid the largest gathering of players, coaches, alumni and cheerleaders to give back to education in Miami Gardens, Fla.



The signature charity event welcomed several new additions this year, from changes in venue and locale to enhanced fan experiences and added player access and involvement. Proceeds from the event weekend, through the educational pillar of the Miami Dolphins Foundation, benefit City Year Miami, an education-focused nonprofit organization that partners with public schools to help keep students on track to graduate.



“The Dolphins commitment to the community flourishes during this annual event, with the entire organization coming together to truly embrace this cause for education,” Fins Weekend Chair Jeff Peck said.



The festivities begin early Friday morning with the Fins Weekend Golf Tournament at Miami Beach Golf Club. Threesomes golfed with a Miami Dolphins current or former player or coach. Team Waste Management of James Bonillo, Matt Redmond and Brandon White with Dolphins QB Brandon Doughty took home the priceless first place prize – a flight on the team charter a 2017 Miami Dolphins away game.



After the golf tournament, participants reveled in the Fins Friday Night Party presented by South Florida Ford and Hook & Tackle. Guests gathered at Marine Stadium to enjoy a live band, local food, games, live auction and a fireworks show.



Saturday kicked off with the Fins Weekend Fishing Tournament when more than 50 boats took to the seas angling to capture the largest kingfish, dolphin, wahoo and tuna.



Fans this year at the Weigh-In presented by Hooters South Florida enjoyed members of the Miami Dolphins rookie class on site to sign autographs, as well as double the opportunities to give back to the Miami Dolphins Foundation through a garage sale of team items, including player-issued apparel and unique Miami Dolphins knickknacks.



The weekend of festivities commenced with the Fins Weekend Champions Celebration at Rickenbacker Marina where Mark Bonutti was recognized as the top junior angler (10.7lbs kingfish). Martin McKinney caught the largest kingfish weighing in at 32.5lbs, Miami Dolphins TE Anthony Fasano hauled in the largest dolphin (19.9lbs), Mark Baniewicz for the largest wahoo (29.6lbs) and Miami Dolphins LB Mike Hull captured the largest tuna (27.4lbs). Rounding out the awards podium are first place finishers Jim Castle, Dolphins P Matt Darr , Reggie Dickens, Hull, Martin McKinney and Fran Walenta on boat Getcha Some, capturing a total of 108.8lbs of fish. They join the Waste Management golf team on the Dolphins charter to an away game.



“Fins Weekend is about the Dolphins as an organization coming together -- all of the players, coaches, staff, alumni and cheerleaders -- to support education,” Miami Dolphins Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Jehn said. “City Year Miami is making a difference in the lives of young people in Miami Gardens, and we’re proud to support this community. Amid the golfing, fishing and parties, the event is centered around a greater cause of making a true impact in education.” The Dolphins have made a commitment to help young people who are working to transform education in Miami Gardens through a four-year, $1 million partnership with City Year Miami, sponsoring programs at Miami Carol City and Miami Norland Senior high schools.



“We appreciate the time, talent and treasure generously donated by the Miami Dolphins, which demonstrates their commitment to City Year Miami’s important mission,” City Year Miami Executive Director & Vice President Keith Fletcher said. “The Dolphins investment in our work at Carol City and Norland Senior high schools has helped City Year support teachers and bolster student achievement over the past three years.”



For further information, please visit FinsWeekend.com.