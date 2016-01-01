Miami Dolphins Honor Cesar Conde Through The NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards

Miami – The Miami Dolphins have selected NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Chairman Cesar Conde as the recipient of the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award.



The NFL and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) have partnered for the seventh annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards during the 2017 celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market. As Chairman, Conde oversees NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a premier and fast-growing portfolio of media properties serving Hispanics in the U.S. It includes the Telemundo Network, Universo Cable Network, Telemundo International, Telemundo Local Stations, Telemundo Digital Enterprises and Telemundo Deportes. Under his leadership, Telemundo has become the #1 Spanish-language network in weekday primetime among Latinos. In addition, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises plans to build a new state-of-the-art global headquarters in Miami-Dade County, equipped with the latest production technology -- second to none in South Florida. Conde also was the driving force behind the launch of “El Poder En Ti,” NBCU Telemundo Enterprises’ corporate social responsibility platform, aimed at empowering audiences, focusing on three areas of critical importance to U.S. Hispanics: education (Tú Educación), health (Tú Salud), and finance (Tú Dinero).



Each award recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local Hispanic community to receive a $2,000 donation. Conde has chosen Amigos for Kids to receive this donation.



About the Hispanic Heritage Foundation

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation – a nonprofit established by the White House in 1987 – inspires, prepares, and connects minority leaders in the classroom, community, and workforce to meet America’s priorities. HHF also promotes cultural pride, accomplishment, and the great promise of the community through public awareness campaigns seen by millions. HHF is headquartered in Washington, DC, and Los Angeles with satellite workspaces in New York, Silicon Valley, San Antonio and Miami