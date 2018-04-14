Miami Dolphins Host More Than 600 Participants at Third Annual Coaches Clinic

Miami, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today hosted more than 600 local youth and high school coaches and parents at the third annual Coaches Clinic at Hard Rock Stadium. The Miami Dolphins coaching staff as well as coaches from the University of Miami, Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University taught 30 different classroom and on-field sessions focusing on game and practice techniques, motivational tools and core football competencies. Dolphins Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi welcomed the participants prior to the breakout sessions.



“It’s just (about) giving back to the community. To see how much football means to this community, whether it’s youth football, high school, college, all these people are here to learn,” said Rizzi. “It’s important for us as coaches to give back and give our knowledge back to the community as well. I think it’s awesome; the turnout is great.”



Also on hand to present about concussion education was Gillian Hotz, M.D., Director of the University of Miami Sports Medicine Institute’s concussion program. In 2017, the Miami Dolphins Foundation partnered with the University of Miami Sports Medicine Institute and KiDZ Neuroscience Center at the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis to sponsor The University of Miami Countywide Concussion Care High School Program, which performs baseline concussion testing for all high school athletes at Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Additionally, Tod Creneti from the Positive Coaching Alliance offered presentations on how to be a more effective coach and encourage young athletes.



About Junior Dolphins



The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to learn, teach and play football in a fun and safe environment.



The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development.



Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.



