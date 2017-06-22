Miami Dolphins Hosted 14 High School & Youth Football Teams at OTAs & Minicamp Practices

Davie, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins hosted 14 high school and youth football teams during their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamp practices as part of the team’s new youth football platform of character building and reinforcing safety standards.
The teams were given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and heard from Miami Dolphins President & CEO Tom Garfinkel or Youth Programs Ambassador Twan Russell on work ethic, overcoming adversity, teamwork and physical/mental toughness. The teams then watched the Dolphins practice and met with current players on the field. Following each practice, the athletes had lunch provided by Papa John’s or Wendy’s.
“I saw that [the Dolphins] participated at a high level. I saw guys that love what they were doing,” said Miami Carol City Senior High School Head Coach Benedict Hyppolite. “I love the atmosphere. I love what Adam Gase is bringing to South Florida.”
“As a high school athlete, the moment was surreal,” Fort Lauderdale High School defensive end Emanuel Vilatoro said. “I look up to these guys. I see them on TV every Sunday. To see them practice and go through the motions and see what they do and their habits, [I will] take them back to school and implement them in my training and growth as a player.”
“We both play the same sport, and we love football. To actually see a team in a county that we live in, I think it was awesome,” said Hollywood Hills High School Girls Flag linebacker Kiara Samuel. “The linebackers were very locked down, very focused on the position, they communicated and it was a good experience to actually see somebody professionally play (the position).”
2017 Miami Dolphins High School & Youth Team OTA & Minicamp Practice Visits
Tuesday, May 23
Miami Norland Senior High School
Wednesday, May 24
Hallandale High School
Tuesday, May 30
Hialeah-Miami Lakes
Thursday, June 1
Doral Academy Preparatory, Hollywood Hills (Girls Flag)
Tuesday, June 6
Ft. Lauderdale High School
Wednesday, June 7
Gulliver High School, Liberty City Optimist
Tuesday, June 12
Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Liberty City Optimist
Wednesday June 13
Cooper City High School, Cooper City High School (Girls Flag)
Thursday, June 14
Miami Carol City Senior High School, Miami Carol City Senior High School (Girls Flag)