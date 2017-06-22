Miami Dolphins Hosted 14 High School & Youth Football Teams at OTAs & Minicamp Practices

Davie, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins hosted 14 high school and youth football teams during their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamp practices as part of the team’s new youth football platform of character building and reinforcing safety standards.



“We started kicking some ideas around of what can we do to help? What can we do to encourage kids that this is a great sport and there is something about when you’re a part of a team?’ It’s not all about the individual. There is something about when you have that family feel. We felt like this was something we could do to really help, especially really young kids, but high school kids as well. You realize NFL players do exactly what we have to do every day. I think that’s cool for kids to see,” Miami Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase said. “Whether it was little kids or high school kids, our players don’t want to disappoint. They want to put on a good show. The competition was outstanding through the whole spring and a lot of it was because they want to look good for the kids that look up to them.”







The teams were given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and heard from Miami Dolphins President & CEO Tom Garfinkel or Youth Programs Ambassador Twan Russell on work ethic, overcoming adversity, teamwork and physical/mental toughness. The teams then watched the Dolphins practice and met with current players on the field. Following each practice, the athletes had lunch provided by Papa John’s or Wendy’s.







“I saw that [the Dolphins] participated at a high level. I saw guys that love what they were doing,” said Miami Carol City Senior High School Head Coach Benedict Hyppolite. “I love the atmosphere. I love what Adam Gase is bringing to South Florida.”







“As a high school athlete, the moment was surreal,” Fort Lauderdale High School defensive end Emanuel Vilatoro said. “I look up to these guys. I see them on TV every Sunday. To see them practice and go through the motions and see what they do and their habits, [I will] take them back to school and implement them in my training and growth as a player.”







“We both play the same sport, and we love football. To actually see a team in a county that we live in, I think it was awesome,” said Hollywood Hills High School Girls Flag linebacker Kiara Samuel. “The linebackers were very locked down, very focused on the position, they communicated and it was a good experience to actually see somebody professionally play (the position).”



2017 Miami Dolphins High School & Youth Team OTA & Minicamp Practice Visits



Tuesday, May 23

Miami Norland Senior High School

Wednesday, May 24

Hallandale High School

Tuesday, May 30

Hialeah-Miami Lakes

Thursday, June 1

Doral Academy Preparatory, Hollywood Hills (Girls Flag)

Tuesday, June 6

Ft. Lauderdale High School

Wednesday, June 7

Gulliver High School, Liberty City Optimist

Tuesday, June 12

Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Liberty City Optimist

Wednesday June 13

Cooper City High School, Cooper City High School (Girls Flag)

Thursday, June 14

Miami Carol City Senior High School, Miami Carol City Senior High School (Girls Flag)