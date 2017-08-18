Miami Dolphins Hosted More Than 1,200 Student-Athletes at OTAs, Minicamp & Training Camp Practices

Davie, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins hosted 38 high school, girl’s flag and youth football teams and more than 1,200 local student-athletes during their organized team activities (OTAs), minicamp and training camp practices. The team visits, initiated by Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase, was a unique opportunity to encourage and inspire youth through the game of football and was a continuation of the organization’s youth football platform of character building and reinforcing safety standards.
“Connecting the Miami Dolphins and South Florida student-athletes on an interpersonal level is a key component of our youth programs mission,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications & Community Affairs Jason Jenkins said. “The high school and youth visits throughout the spring and summer continued to emphasize the camaraderie football provides at all levels.”
The teams were given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and heard from speakers, including Miami Dolphins President & CEO Tom Garfinkel, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Chris Clements and Youth Programs Ambassador Twan Russell on work ethic, overcoming adversity, teamwork and physical/mental toughness. The teams then watched the Dolphins practice, met with current players on the field and had lunch provided by Publix and Wendy’s. Following each training camp practice, the youth teams scrimmaged on the Dolphins’ fields.
2017 Miami Dolphins High School & Youth Team OTAs, Minicamp & Training Camp Practice Visits
Tuesday, May 23 Miami Norland Senior High School
Wednesday, May 24 Hallandale High School
Tuesday, May 30 Hialeah-Miami Lakes
Thursday, June 1 Doral Academy Preparatory, Hollywood Hills (Girls Flag)
Tuesday, June 6 Ft. Lauderdale High School
Wednesday, June 7 Gulliver Preparatory, Liberty City Optimist
Tuesday, June 12 Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Liberty City Optimist
Wednesday June 13 Cooper City High School, Cooper City High School (Girls Flag)
Thursday, June 14 Miami Carol City Senior High School, Miami Carol City Senior High School (Girls Flag)
Thursday, July 27 Cardinal Gibbons High School & Miami Southridge Senior High School
Wednesday, July 28 NSU University School
Thursday, July 29 St. Thomas Aquinas High School
Friday, July 30 Nova High School
Saturday, July 31 9U Coral Springs Chargers & Plantation Wildcats (AYFL Youth League)
Wednesday, August 2 Miami Edison Senior High School & Deerfield Beach High School
Thursday, August 3 Hobe Sound Ravens vs. Jensen Beach Falcons (YASL Youth League)
Friday, August 4 11U Washington Park Buccaneers & East Boynton Wildcats (FYFL Youth League)
Monday, August 7 9U Kendall Hammock & Boys & Girls Club (XTreme Youth League)
Tuesday, August 8 Helping Hands Bulls & East Miramar Dolphins (NYFL Youth League)
Saturday, August 12 American Senior High School, St. John Paul High School & Westminster Academy
Sunday, August 13 American Heritage High School
Monday, August 14 Palmetto Bay Broncos (GMPW Youth League) & Liberty City Warriors
Tuesday, August 15 Weston Warriors & Parkland Rangers (GCPW Youth League)