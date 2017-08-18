Miami Dolphins Hosted More Than 1,200 Student-Athletes at OTAs, Minicamp & Training Camp Practices

– The Miami Dolphins hosted 38 high school, girl’s flag and youth football teams and more than 1,200 local student-athletes during their organized team activities (OTAs), minicamp and training camp practices. The team visits, initiated by Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase, was a unique opportunity to encourage and inspire youth through the game of football and was a continuation of the organization’s youth football platform of character building and reinforcing safety standards.

“Connecting the Miami Dolphins and South Florida student-athletes on an interpersonal level is a key component of our youth programs mission,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications & Community Affairs Jason Jenkins said. “The high school and youth visits throughout the spring and summer continued to emphasize the camaraderie football provides at all levels.”

The teams were given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and heard from speakers, including Miami Dolphins President & CEO Tom Garfinkel, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Chris Clements and Youth Programs Ambassador Twan Russell on work ethic, overcoming adversity, teamwork and physical/mental toughness. The teams then watched the Dolphins practice, met with current players on the field and had lunch provided by Publix and Wendy’s. Following each training camp practice, the youth teams scrimmaged on the Dolphins’ fields.Tuesday, May 23Miami Norland Senior High SchoolWednesday, May 24Hallandale High SchoolTuesday, May 30Hialeah-Miami LakesThursday, June 1Doral Academy Preparatory, Hollywood Hills (Girls Flag)Tuesday, June 6 Ft.Lauderdale High SchoolWednesday, June 7Gulliver Preparatory, Liberty City OptimistTuesday, June 12Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Liberty City OptimistWednesday June 13Cooper City High School, Cooper City High School (Girls Flag)Thursday, June 14Miami Carol City Senior High School, Miami Carol City Senior High School (Girls Flag)Thursday, July 27Cardinal Gibbons High School & Miami Southridge Senior High SchoolWednesday, July 28NSU University SchoolThursday, July 29St. Thomas Aquinas High SchoolFriday, July 30Nova High SchoolSaturday, July 31 9UCoral Springs Chargers & Plantation Wildcats (AYFL Youth League)Wednesday, August 2Miami Edison Senior High School & Deerfield Beach High SchoolThursday, August 3Hobe Sound Ravens vs. Jensen Beach Falcons (YASL Youth League)Friday, August 4 11UWashington Park Buccaneers & East Boynton Wildcats (FYFL Youth League)Monday, August 7 9UKendall Hammock & Boys & Girls Club (XTreme Youth League)Tuesday, August 8Helping Hands Bulls & East Miramar Dolphins (NYFL Youth League)Saturday, August 12American Senior High School, St. John Paul High School & Westminster AcademySunday, August 13American Heritage High SchoolMonday, August 14Palmetto Bay Broncos (GMPW Youth League) & Liberty City WarriorsTuesday, August 15Weston Warriors & Parkland Rangers (GCPW Youth League)