Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

– The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired L.A. Rams defensive end, traded wide receiverto Cleveland and released defensive tackleand tight endThe Dolphins traded for Quinn, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, and a 2018 sixth-round pick (209th overall) from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round pick (111th overall) and a 2018 sixth-round pick (183rd overall). The team also acquired a 2018 fourth-round pick (123rd overall) and a 2019 seventh-round pick from Cleveland in exchange for Landry., who was selected to the Pro Bowl following the 2013-14 seasons, is tied for third in Rams history in career sacks (62.5) despite being just 27-years-old. His 20 forced fumbles since 2012 lead the NFL during that span and his 62.5 sacks since he entered the NFL in 2011 are eighth in the league. The Dolphins are now the only team in the NFL to have two players with top 10 sack totals since 2011 as’s 72.5 sacks during that span are third in the league.Quinn’s best season came in 2013, when he set the Rams’ single-season record with 19 sacks. The sack total was second in the NFL that season and helped earn him first-team All-Pro honors. He also earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2014.Quinn originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (14th overall) by St. Louis in the 2011 NFL draft and has played in 95 career games with 76 starts and totaled 217 tackles (174 solo), 62.5 sacks, 17 passes defensed, 20 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three blocked punts.was a second-round pick (63rd overall) by the Dolphins in the 2014 NFL draft. He played in all 64 games with 57 starts during his four seasons (2014-17) in Miami and totaled 400 receptions for 4,038 yards (10.1 avg.) and 22 touchdowns. Landry also recorded 48 kickoff returns for 1,270 yards (26.5 avg.) and 89 punt returns for 804 yards (9.0 avg.) and one touchdown.spent three seasons (2015-17) in Miami after he was signed as an unrestricted free agent from Detroit on March 11, 2015. He started all 48 games and totaled 181 tackles (109 solo), 15.5 sacks, 13 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery during those three years.was with the Dolphins for one season (2017) after he was acquired in a trade with Jacksonville on March 9, 2017. He played in 14 games with 12 starts for Miami, recording 41 receptions for 388 yards (9.5 avg.) and three touchdowns before he was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 20.