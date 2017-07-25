Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed wide receiveron the active/physically unable to perform list and safetyand tackleon the active/non-football injury list. The team also activated running back De’Veon Smith and tacklefrom the active/physically unable to perform list.Scott played in two regular season games and one playoff contest for the Dolphins in 2016 after joining the team as an undrafted college free agent on May 6, 2016. He was a four-year letterman at Miami (2011-13; 2015), where he played in 32 career games with 11 starts. Scott caught 91 passes for 1,247 yards (13.7 avg.) and eight touchdowns in his collegiate career. He played high school football at Melbourne (Fla.) Central Catholic.Jones has played all of his seven NFL seasons with the Dolphins (2010-16) and has totaled 94 games played, 80 starts, 542 tackles (420 solo), nine sacks, 16 interceptions and 40 passes defensed. He earned Pro Bowl honors and was a co-recipient of the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player Award in 2015. Jones is second all-time in team history in sacks (9.0) by a defensive back. He originally joined the Dolphins as a fifth-round pick (163rd overall) in the 2010 NFL draft.Young was signed by the Dolphins on March 22, 2017. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 6, 2016. Young was a four-year letterman (2012-15) and three-year starter at Auburn where he played in 37 games with 36 starts. He earned third-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2015. Young played high school football at Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High School.De’Veon Smith joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 5, 2017 and had been placed on the active/physically unable to perform list on July 21, 2017. A four-year letterman (2013-16) at Michigan, Smith played in 46 career games with 26 starts in college, totaling 495 carries for 2,235 yards (4.5 avg.) and 22 touchdowns. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition in 2015 and 2016.Eric Smith entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on May 5, 2017 and was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list on July 21, 2017. He was a four-year starter (2013-16) at Virginia, where he played in 45 games and made 44 consecutive starts to finish his career. Smith started all 36 games at right tackle from 2014-16 and earned Freshman All-American honors in 2013.