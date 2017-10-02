Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

– The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed tackleon injured reserve and promoted cornerback/safetyto the active roster.signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 5, 2017 and made the active roster out of training camp, but was inactive for the first three games of the season. He was a four-year starter (2013-16) at Virginia, where he started 44 straight games to finish his collegiate career.was a sixth-round pick (204th overall) by Miami in the 2016 NFL draft and played in eight games with two assisted special teams tackles. He also recorded an assisted special teams stop in the 2016 AFC Wild Card playoff game at Pittsburgh. Lucas was waived by Miami on Sept. 2, 2017 and signed to the team’s practice squad on Sept. 3, 2017. He was a four-year letterman (2012-15) and three-year starter at Penn State.