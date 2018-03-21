Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Hayes

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed defensive end William Hayes.



Hayes played in 10 games for Miami last season before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 28. He recorded 19 tackles (14 solo) for the Dolphins after he was acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams on March 10, 2017.



Hayes played five seasons with the Rams (2012-16) and four with the Titans (2008-11) after he entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (103rd overall) by Tennessee in the 2008 NFL draft. Hayes has played in 134 career games with 46 starts and totaled 332 tackles (241 solo), 35.5 sacks, one interception, six passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.



