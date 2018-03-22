Miami Dolphins Re-sign Young

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed tackle Sam Young.



Young has spent the past two seasons (2016-17) with the Dolphins, playing in 18 games with seven starts. In 2017, he appeared in 10 contests and started six of them, all at right tackle. The Dolphins originally acquired Young as an unrestricted free agent from Jacksonville on March 11, 2016.



Young is entering his ninth NFL season having played for Dallas (2010), Buffalo (2011-13), Jacksonville (2013-15) and Miami. He’s played in 76 career games with 20 starts – 17 at right tackle and three at left tackle. Young originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (179th overall) by Dallas in the 2010 NFL draft. His hometown is nearby Coral Springs, Florida and he played high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas.



