Miami Dolphins Rookies Participate in Rebuilding Together Service Project

Fort Lauderdale – The Miami Dolphins rookie class participated in a Rebuilding Together Broward event at AMIkids of Greater Fort Lauderdale. AMIkids is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping youth develop into responsible and productive citizens.





“Our kids, they come from really tough neighborhoods. So to get the kids involved in these types of things and to get them excited about new opportunities, it’s really good for the kids,” AMIkids Case Worker Kamari Pasley said. “These kids don’t really have a lot to do outside of school. So to keep them active and keep them busy, it will keep them out of trouble and keep them in the right direction.”



The rookies worked together to beautify the AMIkids of Great Fort Lauderdale facility, assisting with revamping the kids’ lunch area, updating the basketball court, cleaning up debris and mulching.

“It feels good to be out here working for our community. Now that we are part of the Dolphins family, we’re part of this community. I’m just happy to get out and help,” second-round draft pick and Dolphins rookie linebackersaid.“If you’re an NFL player, and you have a platform like we do in the league – why not use it for a good reason? Why not come out here and give back to the community,” fifth-round draft pick and Dolphins rookie guardsaid. “The Dolphins want to be involved, they want to give back to the fans, to Miami, to South Florida. And I want to be part of it.”

This marks the third time the rookie class has been active in the South Florida community since arriving in early May. Today’s project with Rebuilding Together marks the third time the Dolphins rookie class has worked over the years with the nonprofit and is part of a multi-year relationship with the Dolphins and Rebuilding Together to invest in the South Florida community.“When the Dolphins come out, it’s amazing because we get so many strong guys to do a lot of work,” Rebuilding Together Broward Executive Director Robin Martin said. “But it also impacts everyone on multiple levels: the kids get to see the athletes are serving and giving back to the community as well as providing a tangible good. To see this many guys come out and knock out a project, it impacts all of us. As well as these young teens that really are at a crossroads in their life to get their life back on track. There’s so many role models out here today, it’s a long-lasting impact.”