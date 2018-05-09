Miami Dolphins Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed the following 13 undrafted college free agents: North Carolina State cornerback Johnathan Alston, North Carolina linebacker Cayson Collins, Utah State cornerback Jalen Davis, TCU long snapper Lucas Gravelle, William & Mary center Connor Hilland, FAU running back Buddy Howell and kicker Greg Joseph, Notre Dame (Ohio) defensive end Claudy Mathieu, Michigan linebacker Mike McCray, Miami (Fla.) defensive tackle Anthony Moten, UCF defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman, Fairmont State defensive end Quincy Redmon and Purdue tackle David Steinmetz.



Alston was a four-year letterwinner (2013-15; 2017) at North Carolina State, where he played wide receiver before transitioning to cornerback following his junior (2015) season. As a senior in 2017, Alston started all 13 games and totaled 54 tackles (37 solo), one sack, two interceptions and 10 passes defensed.



Collins was a four-year letterman (2014-17) at North Carolina where he played in 49 career games with 16 starts. As a senior in 2017, he played in 11 games with 7 starts and totaled career highs in tackles (83) and sacks (2). He also matched career highs with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.



Davis was a four-year starter (2014-17) at Utah State. He left school as the program’s all-time career leader in passes defensed (48) and was second in games started (49) and interception return yards (227). His 11 career interceptions are fourth in school history. As a senior in 2017, Davis totaled five interceptions and 20 passes defensed, earning first-team All-American honors. Three of his interceptions were returned for touchdowns.



Gravelle played his senior season (2017) at TCU after spending his sophomore and junior seasons (2015-16) at Washington State. He began his collegiate career at Erie (Pa.) Community College. Gravelle snapped in all 14 games for TCU last year, totaling three special teams tackles. He snapped in 26 consecutive games during his two years at Washington State.



Hilland started 39 games at left guard as a four-year starter (2014-17) at William & Mary. He was named a team captain and earned first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors after starting all 11 games as a senior in 2017. Hilland earned third-team All-CAA honors as a sophomore in 2015.



Howell was a four-year letterman (2014-17) at Florida Atlantic where he played in 39 career games with 16 starts. He totaled 463 career carries for 2,424 yards (5.2 avg.) and 22 touchdowns. His best season at FAU came as a junior in 2016, when he played in 12 games with 10 starts and carried the ball 168 times for 833 yards (5.0 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. He attended Coral Gables High School where he was named first-team All-Dade County as a senior in 2013.



Joseph was a four-year letterman (2014-17) at FAU and finished his career as the school’s all-time leader in scoring (336), field goals (57) and extra points (165). He earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors as both a junior (2016) and senior (2017) after converting 71.4 percent of his field goals in both seasons. Joseph attended American Heritage Delray where he earned All-American and all-state honors as a kicker, and also earned all-state honors in soccer.



Mathieu was a four-year starter (2014-17) at Notre Dame College in Euclid, Ohio. He played in 42 career games with 39 starts. He is the school’s all-time career leader in sacks (26) and tackles for loss (43.5), tied for the school record in forced fumbles (5) and fourth in tackles (191). Mathieu earned first-team All-Mountain East Conference honors as a junior (2016) and senior (2017).



McCray was a three-year letterman (2014; 2016-17) and two-year starter at Michigan. He played in 37 career games with 25 starts, totaling 162 tackles (87 solo), 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble. McCray was named a team captain as a senior in 2017 and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a junior (2016) and senior (2017).



Moten was a four-year letterman (2014-17) at the University of Miami, where he played in 45 career games with four starts. He totaled 38 tackles (14 solo), 1.5 sacks and one pass defensed during his career. Moten played high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas, earning first-team All-Broward County and third-team all-state honors as a senior in 2013.



Pittman lettered four seasons (2014-17) and started three at Central Florida, playing in 49 career games with 33 starts. He was named first-team All-American Athletic Conference as a senior in 2017 after he started 12 games and totaled 47 tackles (24 solo) and 4.5 sacks. Pittman also earned second-team All-AAC honors as a junior in 2016.



Redmon was a four-year starter (2014-17) at Fairmont State. He played in 38 career games with 36 starts and totaled 169 tackles (93 solo), 19 sacks, eight passes defensed, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. Redmon was named the Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a junior in 2016 after he totaled 52 tackles (23 solo), 12 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one blocked kick.



Steinmetz started one season (2017) at Purdue as a graduate transfer from Rhode Island. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2017 after starting all 13 games at right tackle. Steinmetz played in 33 games with 31 starts during his three seasons (2014-16) at Rhode Island.

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq. Johnathan Alston CB 6-0 210 10/17/94 R North Carolina St. '18 Bunn, N.C. FA, '18 Cayson Collins LB 6-1 230 11/10/95 R North Carolina '18 Charlotte, N.C. FA, '18 Jalen Davis CB 5-10 185 2/2/96 R Utah State '18 La Mesa, Calif. FA, '18 Lucas Gravelle LS 6-0 224 7/28/95 R TCU '18 Niagara, N.Y. FA, '18 Connor Hilland C 6-4 303 6/18/95 R William & Mary '18 Stafford, Va. FA, '18 Buddy Howell RB 6-1 215 3/27/96 R Florida Atlantic '18 Coconut Grove, Fla. FA, '18 Greg Joseph K 6-1 210 8/4/94 R Florida Atlantic '18 Boca Raton, Fla. FA, '18 Claudy Mathieu DE 6-6 250 1/18/93 R Notre Dame (OH) '18 Philadelphia, Pa. FA, '18 Mike McCray LB 6-4 242 8/3/94 R Michigan '18 Trotwood, Ohio FA, '18 Anthony Moten DT 6-4 295 7/12/95 R Miami (FL) '18 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. FA, '18 Jamiyus Pittman DT 6-1 319 10/23/94 R Central Florida '18 Moultrie, Ga. FA, '18 Quincy Redmon DE 6-6 250 12/11/93 R Fairmont State '18 Keyser, W.V. FA, '18 David Steinmetz T 6-8 310 3/1/95 R Purdue '18 Grafton, Mass. FA, '18