MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed guard Josh Sitton and re-signed quarterback David Fales.



Sitton is entering his 11th NFL season after playing eight years with Green Bay (2008-15) and the past two with Chicago (2016-17). He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl four times, following the 2012 and 2014-16 seasons, and was a first-team All-Pro honoree in 2014. Sitton has also earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2013 and 2015. He’s played in 147 career games with 137 starts and was the starting right guard on Green Bay’s Super Bowl XLV winning team at the end of the 2010 season.



Fales spent the second half of the 2017 season with Miami after he was signed on Oct. 24, 2017. He also spent training camp and the 2017 offseason with the Dolphins. Fales appeared in two games, completing 29-of-43 passes (67.4 pct.) for 265 yards and one touchdown, posting an 82.0 quarterback rating.



Fales began his NFL career as a sixth-round pick (183rd overall) by Chicago in the 2014 NFL draft. He spent three seasons with the Bears (2014-16) both on the active roster and practice squad. He also briefly spent time on Baltimore’s practice squad in 2016. Fales has appeared in three career games and completed 31-of-48 passes (64.6 pct.) for 287 yards and one touchdown, posting a 79.1 quarterback rating.



