Miami Dolphins Sign 5-time Pro Bowl Running Back Gore

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed five-time Pro Bowl running back Frank Gore.



Gore is entering his 14th NFL season and is one of the most accomplished running backs in league history. His 3,226 carries and 14,026 yards rank fifth in NFL history. The four rushers ahead of him – Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Barry Sanders and Curtis Martin – are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Gore is just 75 yards shy of Martin for fourth all-time.



Gore is one of only five running backs in NFL history to record nine-or-more seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards, doing so most recently in 2016. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times – following the 2006, 2009 and 2011-13 seasons – and was a second-team All-Pro honoree in 2016. Gore has shown remarkable durability, playing in 112 consecutive games (dating back to the start of the 2011 season) and currently has a streak of 108 consecutive starts. Both are the most by an active NFL running back.



Gore spent 10 seasons with San Francisco (2005-14) and three with Indianapolis (2015-17). He is the 49ers’ all-time leading rusher with 11,073 yards and was part of the team that won the NFC Championship in 2012 and played in Super Bowl XLVII. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (65th overall) by San Francisco in the 2005 NFL draft.



A South Florida native, Gore attended the University of Miami where he was a member of the Hurricanes’ 2001 national championship team. He played high school football at Coral Gables High School where he broke the Miami-Dade County single-season rushing records with 2,997 yards and 39 touchdowns as a senior in 2000.



