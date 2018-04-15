Miami Dolphins Sign Escobar

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tight end Gavin Escobar.



Escobar has played in 64 games with seven starts during his NFL career. He has 30 career receptions for 333 yards (11.1 avg.) and eight touchdowns. Escobar played in 62 games for the Dallas Cowboys (2013-16) and two contests for the Baltimore Ravens (2017). He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2017) and Cleveland Browns (2018). Escobar appeared in three playoff games during his tenure in Dallas but did not record any statistics.



