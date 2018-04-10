Miami Dolphins Sign Garvin

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Terence Garvin.



Garvin has played five NFL seasons with Pittsburgh (2013-15), Washington (2016) and Seattle (2017). He’s totaled 74 games played with four starts and tallied 27 tackles (17 solo), 1.5 sacks and one pass defensed on defense. Garvin has also totaled 49 tackles (37 solo) and one forced fumble on special teams. He played in three playoff games for Pittsburgh during the 2014-15 seasons.



Garvin played the 2017 season with Seattle, where he appeared in 15 games with three starts and totaled 17 tackles (nine solo), one sack and one pass defensed. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Pittsburgh on May 6, 2013.



