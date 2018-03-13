Miami Dolphins Tender 3 Exclusive Rights Free Agents

– The Miami Dolphins today announced they have tendered the following exclusive rights free agents: center, linebackerand cornerback/safetyBrendel played in all 16 games in 2017 for the Dolphins as a reserve offensive lineman and on special teams. He also saw action in one regular season game in 2016 and the team’s AFC Wild Card playoff game at Pittsburgh on Jan. 8, 2017. Brendel was promoted to the Dolphins’ active roster on Nov. 19, 2016 after he joined the team’s practice squad on Oct. 11, 2016. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent on May 6, 2016. Brendel was a four-year starter (2012-15) at UCLA, where he became the school’s all-time leader with 52 games started.Hull has played three seasons (2015-17) in Miami, where he originally signed as an undrafted college free agent on May 8, 2015. Overall, he’s played in 35 career games, including the last 33 in a row, with four starts. Hull has posted career totals of 42 tackles (27 solo), one interception, one pass defensed, one fumble recovery and 27 special teams tackles. He was a four-year letterman (2011-14) and two-year starter at Penn State, where he earned All-America honors as a senior and finished his career sixth on the school’s all-time career tackles list (294).Lucas was a sixth-round pick (204th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2016 NFL draft. He began the 2017 season on Miami’s practice squad before being promoted to the active roster on Oct. 3, 2017. Over the past two seasons (2016-17), Lucas has played in 19 games and totaled two tackles and six special teams stops. He was a four-year letterman (2012-15) and three-year starter at Penn State, where he played in 46 career games with 33 starts.