Miami Dolphins Trade For Kilgore

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired center Daniel Kilgore and a 2018 seventh-round pick (227th overall) from San Francisco in exchange for a 2018 seventh-round pick (223rd overall).



Kilgore is entering his eighth NFL season after playing the previous seven years (2011-17) for San Francisco. He’s appeared in 74 career games with 39 starts, all at center. Kilgore started all 16 games in 2017. He played collegiately at Appalachian State.



