Miami Dolphins Trade For Stephone Anthony

– The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired linebacker Stephone Anthony in a trade with the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2018 undisclosed draft pick.

Anthony was a first-round pick (31st overall) by New Orleans in the 2015 NFL draft and started all 16 games as a rookie. He totaled 112 tackles (70 solo), one sack, one interception, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery on his way to being named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team in 2015. Anthony played in 10 games with three starts and totaled 15 tackles (12 solo) in 2016. He played collegiately at Clemson, where he earned first-team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2014.