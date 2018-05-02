Miami Dolphins Trade for Spence

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired defensive tackle Akeem Spence from Detroit in exchange for an undisclosed 2019 draft pick.



Spence has played 72 games with 41 starts during a five-year NFL career that spanned four seasons with Tampa Bay (2013-16) and one with Detroit (2017). He’s totaled 135 tackles (83 solo), 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.



Spence originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (100th overall) by Tampa Bay in the 2013 NFL draft. He played collegiately at Illinois and grew up in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.



