Miami Dolphins Visit Red Cross Shelter to Assist with Hurricane Irma Relief Efforts

Miami, FL – Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma, the Miami Dolphins visited the Red Cross Hurricane Irma shelter at the Miami-Dade County Expo Fair & Exposition, bringing players, cheerleaders, alumni, staff and their Special Teams powered by AARP Foundation volunteer program to assist in relief efforts such as serving meals and distributing necessary items.

After spending nearly 10 days away from Miami in preparation for the game against the Chargers in Los Angeles, this was the first chance many players and staff had to offer first-hand aid to those who suffered damages during the hurricane. Playersandmet with families and played games with children before getting together to serve meals to the residents at the shelter.

The visit hit home for Dolphins DT Vincent Taylor, who lived in a shelter following Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. “I know what it’s like to get help from other families and have people giving you stuff. You wish you could be in your own house and have your own things, but around this time you’re looking for as much help as you can,” Taylor said. “For me to be out here as a rookie and give back to these people, it’s a very special moment for me to just come out here and help.”

Miami Dolphins SVP of Communications Jason Jenkins, SVP of the Miami Dolphins Foundation Jennifer Jehn, VP of Human Resources Sam Coghill, SVP and alumni Nat Moore, Troy Drayton and Twan Russell, and cheerleaders Etta, Jamie, Jenny and Jodi also assisted in passing out meals and school supplies and meeting with families. More than 400 Miami-Dade and Monroe county residents are still seeking refuge at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, which sheltered nearly 1,500 people and hundreds of pets during Hurricane Irma.

“The Dolphins visit to our shelter today made an enormous impact on the community and really lifted the spirits of those that have been so personally affected by Hurricane Irma,” American Red Cross South Florida Regional Communications & Marketing Director Grace Meinhofer said. “We are really grateful for their support.”