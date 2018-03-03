Miami Dolphins and Broward College Support Broward County Athletic Association (BCAA) Girls Flag Foo

South Broward (0) vs. Stranahan (20) Flanagan (6) vs. Hallandale (26) Monarch (7) vs. Everglades (19) Coral Springs (12) vs. Felix Varela (7) Hollywood Hills (25) vs. Plantation (0) Miami Edison (39) vs. Miramar (0) Cooper City (20) vs. Dillard (25) North Miami Beach (0) vs. Nova (6) Pompano (9) vs. McArthur (0) Blanche Ely (12) vs. Western (6) Deerfield (32) vs. Miami Springs (0) Piper (35) vs. Miami Central (6) South Plantation (6) vs. West Broward (0) Taravella (6) vs. Miami Sr. (26)

– The Miami Dolphins and Broward College supported the Broward County Athletic Association (BCAA) Girls Flag Football Jamboree at McArthur High School. The jamboree featured 28 high school girls flag football teams from the South Florida area. Each coach and participant received a Dolphins-themed jamboree T-shirt as well as a T-shirt supporting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School from the BCAA.“Today marked another year partnering with the Miami Dolphins as the BCAA held the 2018 Girls Flag Football Jamboree. This year’s event was held at McArthur High School, and the athletes enjoyed the competitive experience,” said Broward County Schools Athletic Director Rocky Gillis. “The athletes appreciated the jamboree t-shirts provided by the Dolphins as well as being able to support and honor the Douglas community with t-shirts provided by the BCAA. We look forward to continuing this great partnership.”“The BCAA Girls Flag Football Jamboree is a great opportunity for young athletes to compete and better their game,” said Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications & Community Affairs Jason Jenkins. “The Miami Dolphins are committed to helping promote the game of football in South Florida and this event provides another avenue to do just that.”