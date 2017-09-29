Miami Dolphins and RISE to host CommUNITY Tailgates for Second Season

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins, their players and the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) for the second NFL season will host CommUNITY Tailgates to strengthen relationships among community leaders, youth and law enforcement.The tailgates will take place before each Dolphins’ home game at Hard Rock Stadium. This season’s first home game is Sunday, October 8, against the Tennessee Titans. Similar to last season’s tailgates, invited participants will include local student-athletes, coaches, law enforcement, parents, community leaders and military personnel. The tailgates feature giveaways, games, food and a live DJ.Dolphins’ playerswill sponsor the tailgates, partnering with the team and RISE to provide activities for guests in attendance. The CommUNITY Tailgate initiative stems from a solution-oriented town hall hosted in Fall 2016 by the Dolphins and RISE during which players and local leaders discussed actionable steps that could be taken to address issues of racial inequality and unite the community.Upon entering the tailgate, attendees will receive a “Getting to the End Zone” scavenger hunt game card. The game is designed to motivate people to learn more about each other, both what they have in common and what makes them diverse. As instructed on the game card, guests will be encouraged to visit the RISE Interview Zone, where special guests and law enforcement officials will be available to answer questions about leadership and the importance of diversity.“The Miami Dolphins’ efforts to promote meaningful engagement between law enforcement and local communities are a model for converting activism into action,” RISE CEO Jocelyn Benson said. “The CommUNITY Tailgates demonstrate the power of sports to bridge divides, build relationships and create a greater understanding for each other’s perspectives. We are proud to work with the Dolphins again on this initiative and believe this program can be a model for other teams and communities to take steps in improving race relations and strengthening relationships.”The tailgates are one of a series of activities developed by the Dolphins and RISE to strengthen relationships among the team, law enforcement and the South Florida community. Last season, Dolphins’ players engaged in a ride-along program with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.