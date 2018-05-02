Miramar High School Football Team Surprised with Equipment Donation

. – The Miami Dolphins today surprised the Miramar High School football team with new football equipment for its program. Dolphins players and Miramar alumniandwere on hand for the surprise. The donated equipment included Dolphins branded footballs, Gatorade coolers, sleds, blocking shields and cleats. Tod Creneti from the Positive Coaching Alliance also presented to the team about the importance of working together to achieve a common goal.“It feels great to come out here and put a smile on these kids’ faces. They definitely need the equipment,” Howard said. “If I can say anything, it’s a blessing to be in this position and be able to give back with Malcolm knowing these are the stomping grounds we played on and came up on and this is one of the first places that it started for us.”“I want to thank the Dolphins organization. It has been a blessing for us so we can be a blessing to our school to give back and donate equipment, shoes, everything that the kids need to better their season this year,” Lewis said.“I came in 2008 with Malcolm and Tracy and they started on JV. That was my first year coaching, and I’m proud to see how both of those young men have grown into the next level and are giving back to our kids,” Miramar High School Head Football Coach A.J. Scott said. “We need this. We don’t have a lot of equipment to compete, so we really need this and we really appreciate it. Anything from the Dolphins, if it’s something small as one pair of cleats, we appreciate it.”“It was a good, life-changing experience. We got to see equipment that we may never had got to see a day in our life today. The sleds (will help me) with press coverage and getting off blocks.” Miramar High School Junior cornerback Clifton Miller said. “It’s good that the Dolphins actually look around the community and see how it is and pick schools out and give back.”The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to learn, teach and play football in a fun and safe environment.The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development.Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.