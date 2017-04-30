PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Exercise Fifth-Year Option On James

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have exercised the fifth-year option on tackle Ja’Wuan James. He is now signed through the 2018 season.James started all 16 games at right tackle in 2016 for the Dolphins and helped quarterbackset career highs in quarterback rating (93.5) and yards per attempt (7.70). He was part of an offensive line unit that blocked for running back’s 1,272-yard season, the third-most rushing yards in a single season in team history. James has started 39 games in his three-year career and originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (19th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2014 NFL draft.