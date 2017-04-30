Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events »
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

Press Release

Link
Print
RSS

PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Exercise Fifth-Year Option On James

Posted 46 minutes ago

James originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (19th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2014 NFL draft.

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have exercised the fifth-year option on tackle Ja’Wuan James. He is now signed through the 2018 season.

James started all 16 games at right tackle in 2016 for the Dolphins and helped quarterback Ryan Tannehill set career highs in quarterback rating (93.5) and yards per attempt (7.70). He was part of an offensive line unit that blocked for running back Jay Ajayi’s 1,272-yard season, the third-most rushing yards in a single season in team history. James has started 39 games in his three-year career and originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (19th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2014 NFL draft.