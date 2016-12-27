PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Promote Hendy From Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have promoted safetyoff the practice squad to the team’s active roster and placed safetyon injured reserve.Hendy has spent the entire season on Miami’s practice squad. He was originally signed as an undrafted college free agent on May 5, 2016. Hendy lettered four seasons at Maryland (2011-13; 2015) and played in 42 career games with 18 starts. He totaled 142 career tackles (91 solo), four fumble recoveries, two interceptions and nine passes defensed. Hendy started all 12 games a senior.Abdul-Quddus started 15 games this season for the Dolphins and totaled 77 tackles (49 solo) with one sack, two interceptions and five passes defensed. His 15 starts and 79 tackles were both career highs while his two interceptions ranked No. 2 on the team and tied a career best. Abdul-Quddus joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from Detroit on March 11, 2016. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on July 27, 2011.